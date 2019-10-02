AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo — A falcon that served as a mascot for the U.S. Air Force Academy for the past 23 years has died.

The academy announced Aurora’s death Wednesday, saying she was the longest-serving live mascot in the school’s 65-year history.

Aurora had recovered from injuries to both wings in 2018 during a prank abduction before the annual football game against the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, New York.