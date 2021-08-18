“Despite the fact that the delta variant is spreading, occupancy in popular resort destinations like the Caribbean, Mexico, Florida and American ski resorts is so strong that I don’t expect rates to dip,” says Jack Ezon, managing partner at Embark Beyond. “On the contrary, for everyone who cancels a room, there are three people behind them waiting to grab it — many times at a higher price. People are so desperate to get away and so flush with money that it has become the Wild West, similar to the price wars we see in the suburban real estate market.”