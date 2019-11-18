The historic flooding this week — marked by three floods over 1.5 meters (nearly 5 feet) and the highest in 53 years at 1.87 meters (6 feet, 1 inch) — has sharpened calls to create an administration that recognizes the uniqueness of Venice, for both its concentration of treasures and its increasing vulnerability.
Proposals for better administering the city including granting autonomy to Venice or offering tax breaks to encourage the city’s repopulation.
