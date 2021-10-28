When I returned for the sleepover, Luna had been crossed off the slip of paper; another volunteer had chosen her for a slumber party. I decided on Pamela, a 2-year-old with Cleopatra eyes and a calm demeanor. (I had rented an Airbnb, so I wanted a dog who neither chewed nor zoomied.) The rental was near Vanderbilt University, and we crisscrossed the campus chasing small critters in the fading pink light. A woman who had stopped to pet Pamela suggested we go around the corner to Jack Brown’s Beer and Burger Joint — for sour beer and dog biscuits. In the morning, Pamela and I swung by Osa Coffee Roasters before her 9 a.m. return time. She stood on her hind legs to see whether there was anything on the menu for her. (There wasn’t.) Back at the shelter, I told her to go get adopted. Then I raided the racks of merchandise, diverting the tears.