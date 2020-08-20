“Some of my favorite memories from my childhood come from learning how to play and practicing with my family,” he said.

The Nationals signed Soto in 2015, when he was 16 years old; three years later, he roared onto the field as Major League Baseball’s youngest player. Soto spends most of the year in the United States but returns home for the offseason, an event that calls for a celebration.

“I have a big family and we plan a reunion to all get together every year,” he said. “It’s like 50 family members!”

This season has been more challenging than most, because of the coronavirus pandemic. Soto missed Opening Day and more than a week of games because of a positive covid test. When he returned on Aug. 5, the stands were empty, one of many safety precautions. However, several of his family members attended — in giant cutout form. This week, he made his family — and country — proud when he earned the honor of National League player of the week.

For different reasons, neither Soto nor travelers can or should visit the Dominican Republic. (The State Department issued a Level 4 Travel Advisory for the Dominican Republic, warning Americans to avoid the country because of a high infection rate.) But we can still dream about it. To stoke the fantasy, we asked Soto to share some of his favorite places and activities on the island. Hopefully, we can all head down after the World Series and make Soto’s mom happy.

Q: What is your favorite beach?

A: Playa Juan Dolio/Playa Hemingway. I typically go alone to train when it’s quiet and calm and there are not many people around. After my training and workouts, I’ll kick back by the water with friends and family and get some much-needed relaxation.

Q: What is your favorite local dish and where can visitors sample it?

A: Platanos maduros and costillas de puerco, or sweet fried plantains and pork ribs. I’m biased, but there’s no better place to get this delicious meal than at my house. My mom is the best cook in all of the Dominican Republic. You can buy it at most local restaurants, as well.

Q: What is your drink of choice?

A: Natural juices of any kind. One of my favorites is morir soñando. You can find [the milk and orange juice combo] almost anyplace that sells beverages.

Q: What is your favorite rainy day activity?

A: Getting together with close friends or family to cook, eat, catch up and, of course, play dominoes. When you’re in the DR, you’ll find people playing dominoes everywhere: outside their homes, in their neighborhoods, on street corners. I also like going to the spa on my off-days. When in Punta Cana, my go-to is the spa at Secrets Cap Cana Resort and Spa. Their treatments are unbelievable.

Q: Where is the best place to see a baseball game?

A: If you’re trying to catch a game in the Dominican Republic, there’s no better city than Santo Domingo. Another great place to watch baseball is Santiago. There’s a lot of great talent in both cities.

Q: Tell us a secret about the country that few people know.

A: Buy souvenirs from local craftsmen. You can find them along the coast and beaches and in surrounding resorts. Mamajuana is another local drink everyone needs to try when they’re in the DR.

Q: What is your favorite natural attraction?

A: Laguna Gri-Gri, which leads to the Atlantic Ocean. You can take a boat ride surrounded by mangroves and beautiful wildlife, and snorkel in the crystal-clear waters.

Q: Can you recommend a resort that emphasizes local culture?

A: Secrets Cap Cana. The food is elevated with traditional options, there are endless water activities, and the staff is incredibly friendly. Plus, the views are unbelievable.

Q: When you return to the island, what is the first thing you do?

A: This is an easy one — see my family! The Dominican Republic is so unique because we treat each other like family, even people who are not from here.

Q: DR has suffered setbacks, such as the spate of mysterious deaths last year and the pandemic. What are your hopes for the country?

A: My hope is that we’re able to shine a light on the country’s incredible growth while remembering and preserving its history. It goes without saying that people should only travel once they feel fully comfortable doing so. As long as the government, tourism board and big-name hospitality brands continue to emphasize clean and safe practices, the destination — my home — will have a bright future.

Q: And for the bonus question: Where can you get your DR fix in D.C.?