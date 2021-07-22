Know your airport. Avoid airports that typically have weather issues and look for alternate routes. For example, instead of flying through Chicago O’Hare in the winter, choose an airport in warmer climes, such as Phoenix or Dallas. It’s a good idea to build in extra time for a connection, but especially so in airports prone to bad weather. You may have to cool your heels in a terminal, but at least you won’t be scrambling to make your second leg, or worse, have to wait until the next day, if your flight is delayed and you miss your connection.