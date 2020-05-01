For our inaugural Out My Window feature, Heike Rass, 55, of Chicago submitted a photo of the circa-1885 Dearborn Station from the window of her South Loop apartment. “When I look at the station’s red brick architecture and beautiful tower, I imagine what city living was like over 100 years ago,” she says of the structure.
The city’s oldest railroad station was designed by Cyrus L.W. Eidlitz, whose other claim to architectural fame was One Times Square in New York City. In 1922, a fire ravaged the station, which was constructed out of red-pressed brick and pink granite. The hands on its clock tower froze at 3:55 p.m., before succumbing to the flames.
