The pandemic has pushed us outdoors, but when it’s time to come in, we don’t want the same old four walls. Unusual lodgings have become commonplace, and few more than the yurt. The Airbnb Report on Travel & Living, which the company released in May, noted a 31 percent increase in the number of unique accommodations since 2019; the collection now exceeds 170,000 listings. Demand has risen with supply: According to the study, searches for rentals in this category has grown 94 percent, and interest in yurts has surged by about 1,700 percent — more than earthhouses, barns and tiny homes. Campspot has noticed a similar upswing. The booking site for outdoorsy stays features more than 100 yurts in a variety of settings, such as a gnome-themed campground in Pennsylvania and the grounds of a reproduction fort along Colorado’s South Platte River. Over the past year, the company noted a 13 percent higher occupancy rate for yurts than for other types of accommodations at vacation spots with mixed lodging styles.