The author — with Granit, one of her new friends from the dog-sled team — in front of the Engholm Design Lodge in Karasjok, Norway. (Tina Schwenger)

Our readers share tales of their ramblings around the world.

Who: Karen Loeschner of the District.

Where, when, why: In March, I went to Norway for two weeks. My great-grandparents emigrated from Norway in the late 1800s, so I was interested in Norway for that reason, but my primary reason for going was to see the aurora borealis. Norway is a common destination for seeing it, so I had many options. Pretty early on, I decided that dog-sledding in the far northern region of the country, above the Arctic Circle near the border with Finland, would be the way to go. Because . . . why not?

The author’s perspective while navigating a frozen river in Karasjok with her team. (Karen Loeschner)

Highlights and high points: Flying over the Arctic Circle and seeing all the ice formations was a beautiful experience. My favorite, however, was the dog-sled tour. Also, the operator with whom I booked my trip has the most amazing property. He built all the guest cabins himself and decorated them with light fixtures made from antlers, reindeer-hide rugs, and natural, wooden bed frames. The bathrooms even had heated slate floors, and the communal kitchen was the coziest spot in the whole place.

Cultural connection or disconnect: Each pair of sledders had a team of eight dogs, whose names we learned. We fed them mornings and evenings, learned how to harness them to the sled and, most important, we snuggled and played with them in our off time. It’s inevitable that you connect with many of them on a more intimate level.

When we were sledding, so much time was spent in silence, except for the sound of the runners on the snow. You have a lot of time to think and observe. When I was leading my sled, I would watch the dogs to learn how they worked by themselves and with each other. I quickly learned that each dog, regardless of size or intelligence, had something to provide to the team.

Biggest laugh or cry: In hindsight, I suppose it was inevitable that our alpha dog, named Granit, would try to figure out his place in our little hierarchy. With my tandem sled partner being a 6-foot-5 Australian named Nick, that left me as Granit’s target. He marked me on our second morning, while we were harnessing the dogs for that day’s run. As I stood there in disbelief, he came around and did it a second time.

How unexpected: I was initially worried that I would be uncomfortably cold most of the time, but I was surprised by how quickly I adjusted to the cold temperatures. Outerwear became cumbersome after a while, so unless I was going to be outside for any length of time I didn’t bother putting on my parka. For dog-sledding, they outfitted us with reindeer-hide pullovers, snowmobiling pants, heavy rubber boots, three-layered mittens and hats with earflaps. It was the most comfortable — and warm — I’ve ever been in the winter.

Favorite memento or memory: Standing outside our cabin, watching the sky shimmer and undulate in greens and blues and purples, hearing the occasional howl from the dogs, which were chained nearby for the night . . . cameras just don’t do it justice. (And, in 5-degree weather, your fingers quickly become useless, anyway.) All you can do is stand there and be present.

To tell us about your own trip, go to washingtonpost.com/travel and fill out the What a Trip form with your fondest memories, finest moments and favorite photos.

More from Travel:

Enchantment under the sea — with whales — in Tahiti

Family history comes alive in Finland

Honeymooning in Middle Earth: Leaving current events behind to explore New Zealand