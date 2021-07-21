Things are starting to feel a little more normal. According to TripActions, a travel management company, a plurality of leisure travelers (23 percent) are making their bookings more than 50 days in advance of the travel date. “That suggests a high degree of confidence in the long-term outlook for travel,” says Kelly Soderlund, a spokeswoman for the company. Last year, roughly the same number of people were making their reservations on the same day as travel, she says. Just 13 percent made their bookings more than 50 days in advance.