A airplane arrives at Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico. At the present time, its airlines are focusing on recovery missions. (Hector Retamal/AFP/Getty Images)

The one-two-three punch of hurricanes Irma, Jose and Maria knocked the wind out of the Caribbean, the Florida Keys and the Outer Banks. Some of the areas are still out of commission, but many are shoveling the sand off the welcome mat and are ready for visitors. Here is an update of the affected areas, based on dispatches from the Caribbean Tourism Organization, local tourism offices and hotels. Before departing for any of these destinations, remember to check with the airline, property and attractions for the most recent status report.

Anguilla

Most of the roads and beaches have been cleared, and many restaurants and hotels have reopened, though relief workers and British government officials are the main guests. Victor Banks, chief minister of Anguilla, announced plans to expand the Clayton J. Lloyd International Airport and reconstruct the Blowing Point ferry terminal, which suffered severe damage.

Passengers from the Empress of the Seas disembark after arriving in Key West, Fla. The ship's port call was the first time a cruise ship has docked in Key West since Hurricane Irma. (Rob O'Neal/AP)

Hotel update:

• Carimar Beach Club: Reopening Dec. 21

• CuisinArt Golf Resort & Spa: Closed through next summer

• Four Seasons Resort and Residences Anguilla: Closed until at least the end of the year

• Frangipani Beach Resort: Reopening in December

British Virgin Islands

Several BVI-based charter operators are getting back to the business of sailing. The Moorings, MarineMax Vacations and Festiva Sailing will resume sailing vacations in December; Horizon Yacht Charters is expected to return in January. According to the Department of Disaster Management, commercial flights are now permitted to land at the Terrance B. Lettsome International Airport on Beef Island. The BVI Airports Authority advises passengers to arrive at the airport at least three hours before their departure time. For cruisers, the BVI Ports Authority is restoring the Tortola Pier Park and shopping facility. The terminal hopes to reopen at least half of its retail, food and beverage outposts by Nov. 1.

Cuba

Minister of Tourism Manuel Marrero Cruz said the tourist resorts across the island have power, water and communications. He described the damage in Havana and Varadero as “minimal.” Of the 18 hotels on Cayo Coco and Cayo Guillermo, 14 of the properties expect to open by Nov. 1, followed by the remaining four Nov. 15. Cruz said that all activities in Cayo Coco will resume between Oct. 15 and Oct. 20, including its marina, dolphinarium and beach huts. Hotels on Cayo Santa Maria are hoping to open their doors Nov. 15. Of the more than 50 hotels in Varadero, all but five are open. Oct. 30 is the magic date for a full reopening.

Dominica

L’Express Des Iles has resumed ferry service between Dominica and Saint Lucia. There are no firm reopening dates for Fort Young Hotel, Secret Bay Dominica and Rosalie Bay Resort.

Puerto Rico

Six airports and eight ports are operating on a limited schedule. For Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in San Juan, officials “strongly encourage travelers without confirmed flights to avoid going to the airport.” At the present time, airlines are focusing on recovery missions.

Hotel update:

• Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve: Closed

• W Retreat & Spa in Vieques: Closed

• Gran Melia: Closed

• Coral by the Sea Hotel: Closed

• Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Beach Resort & Spa: Plans to reopen at the end of the year

• Royal Isabela: Closed

• Hyatt Place San Juan: No new reservations before Oct. 15

• Hyatt House San Juan: No new reservations before Oct. 15

• Verdanza Hotel: No new reservations before Oct. 15

• Hotel El Convento: No new reservations before Oct. 22

• Sheraton Puerto Rico Hotel & Casino: No new reservations before Oct. 22

• Condado Vanderbilt Hotel: No new reservations before Oct. 31

• AC Hotel by Marriott San Juan Condado: No new reservations before Oct. 22

• InterContinental San Juan in Isla Verde: No new reservations before Oct. 22

• San Juan Marriott Resort and Stellaris Casino: No new reservations before Oct. 22

• The Wave Hotel: No new reservations before Oct. 22

• Holiday Inn Express San Juan Condado: No new reservations before Oct. 22

• Canario Boutique Hotel: No new reservations before Oct. 22

• Coral Princess Hotel: No new reservations before Oct. 22

• At Wind Chimes Boutique Hotel: No new reservations before Oct. 22

• Best Western Condado Palm Inn & Suites: No new reservations before Oct. 22

• Comfort Inn San Juan: No new reservations before Oct. 22

• Hotel Miramar: No new reservations before Oct. 22

• Hotel Villa Montaña & Spa: No new reservations before Oct. 22

• Caribe Hilton: No new reservations through Oct. 31

• Condado Plaza Hilton: No new reservations through Oct. 31

• Embassy Suites by Hilton Dorado del Mar Beach Resort: No new reservations through Oct. 31

• Embassy Suites by Hilton San Juan Hotel & Casino: No new reservations through Oct. 31

• Hilton Ponce Golf & Casino Resort: No new reservations through Oct. 31

• Hampton Inn & Suites San Juan: No new reservations through Oct. 31

• El San Juan Hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton: Not new reservations through Oct. 31

• DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel San Juan: No new reservations through Oct. 31

• El Conquistador, a Waldorf Astoria Resort: No new reservations through Dec. 31

St. Barts

Hotel updates:

• Eden Rock: Postponed its reopening until further notice

• Hotel Christopher St. Barth: Closed

• Hotel Le Toiny: Closed

• Le Guanahani: Plans to reopen next summer

St. Maarten

Minister of Tourism Mellissa Arrindell-Doncher said the severely damaged airport will not be fully operational for another 35 weeks and that the return of commercial flights is uncertain.

Hotel updates:

• Royal Islander Club La Plage and La Terrasse: Closed through the end of the year

• Coral Beach Club/Oyster Bay Beach Resort: Closed

• Sonesta Resorts: Closed and will continue issuing refunds through March 31

• Westin St. Maarten Dawn Beach: Closed

St. Martin

Hotel updates:

• Alamanda Resort: Will reopen in fall 2018

• Belmond La Samanna: Closed till at least April

• La Playa Orient Bay: Closed

Turks and Caicos

Providenciales, North and Middle Caicos and South Caicos have water and power. All roads have been cleared, and planes are flying in and out of the airports on Providenciales and Grand Turk islands. Most of the shops and restaurants on Provo are receiving customers.

Hotel update:

• Seven Stars: Open

• The Atrium: Open.

• Caribbean Paradise Inn: Open

• Grace Bay Suites: Open

• The Somerset on Grace Bay: Open

• The Sands at Grace Bay: Open

• Windsong: Open

• West Bay Club: Open

• Villa Del Mar: Open

• The Venetian: Open

• The Tuscany: Open

• Reef Residences: Open

• Gansevoort: Repening Oct. 5

• Ocean Club West: Reopening Oct. 12

• Coral Gardens: Reopening Oct. 16

• Amanyara: Reopening Oct. 20

• Blue Haven: Reopening Nov. 1

• Beach House: Reopening Nov. 1

• Royal West Indies: Reopening Nov. 1

• Meridian Club: Reopening Nov. 1

• Alexandra Resort: Reopening Nov. 15

• Ocean Club: Reopening Nov. 20

• Ports of Call: Reopening Nov. 25

• Club Med: Reopening Nov. 30

• Beaches: Reopening Dec. 14

• Point Grace and Sail Rock: No reopening date yet

U.S. Virgin Islands

Governor Kenneth E. Mapp announced that St. Thomas’s Cyril E. King Airport has reopened to commercial flights, with American and Delta airlines offering flights from the U.S. mainland. The governor said cruise ships could probably return to St. Thomas and St. Croix as soon as Oct. 15 but that late October is more “realistic.”

Hotel update:

• Divi Carina Bay Beach Resort & Casino: Closed

• Renaissance St. Croix Carambola Beach Resort & Spa: Closed

• Sand Castle on the Beach: Closed

• Sugar Bay Resort and Spa: Closed

• The Ritz-Carlton, St. Thomas: Closed

• Caneel Bay: Closed

• The Palms at Pelican Cove: Closed

• The Westin St. John: Closed through the year

• Margaritaville St. Thomas, Bluebeard’s Castle Resort, Elysian Beach Resort and WorldMark St. Thomas — Elysian Beach Resort: Closed until Oct. 10

• Cottages by the Sea: Accepting reservations

• Bolongo Bay Beach Resort: Hopes to reopen in mid-December

• The Buccaneer: Guests with a reservation through November can reschedule or cancel with no hotel penalty

• Club Comanche Hotel: Open

• Estate Lindholm: Reopening Dec. 1

• Gallows Point Resort: Plans to open by Thanksgiving and be fully operational by Christmas Eve

• Emerald Beach Resort: Reopening in mid-November

• Frenchman’s Reef & Morning Star Marriott Beach Resort: Closed

• Lindbergh Bay Hotel and Villas: Closed

• Point Pleasant Resort: Accepting reservations starting on Nov. 15

• Secret Harbour Beach Resort: Closed

• Windward Passage: Closed

Note: A message on the tourism office’s website says, “Due to the impact of Hurricanes Irma and Maria, we request all visitors postpone scheduled visits to our islands.”

Florida Keys

The Keys welcomed back visitors Sunday. The Key West and Marathon airports are open, and cruise ships are sailing into the Port of Key West. The 113-mile-long Overseas Highway passed inspection and is safe for motoring. Thanks to Irma, the Key West’s Southernmost Point marker is receiving a painted facelift. Major October events, such as Key Largo’s Humphrey Bogart Film Festival, Key West’s Fantasy Fest and Marathon’s Stone Crab Eating Contest, will run as planned. Most of Key West’s attractions are open, with a few exceptions, including the Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden and Fort Zachary Taylor State Park. The Dry Tortugas National Park is open with partial closures inside Fort Jefferson.

Hotel update:

• La Concha Hotel & Spa: Open

• Pier House Resort & Spa: Open

• Margaritaville Key West Resort & Marina: Open

• Islamorada Resort Collection: Plans to reopen its four resorts — Postcard Inn Beach Resort & Marina, Amara Cay Resort, Pelican Cove Resort & Marina and La Siesta Resort & Marina — over the next six months, following repairs and renovations.

• KeysCaribbean Luxury Resort Villas & Marinas: Open and offering a Keys Strong special through Dec. 21. Stay at least three nights and save 25 percent on the best available rate. The deal applies to Mariner’s Resort Villas & Marina in Key Largo, Angler’s Reef Resort Villas & Marina in Islamorada, Indigo Reef Resort Villas & Marina in Marathon, Coral Lagoon Resort Villas & Marina in Marathon and Village at Hawks Cay Villas & Marina in Duck Key.

Outer Banks

Dare County officials lifted visitor restrictions to Hatteras Island last week but warned of sand and standing water on some roads. “Please drive very carefully and SLOW DOWN through standing water. Stay safe out there!,” the North Carolina Department of Transportation posted on Facebook. The ferry has resumed its car-and-ferry service to Ocracoke and is following its fall schedule.

