On my one-and-only college spring-break trip, I was still enough of a kid to be excited about being served two in-flight breakfasts — one for each leg of my trip home from Fort Lauderdale, Fla. — and I happily consumed both. Those in-air pancakes and sausages are no more. Nor — it often seems — is much of the thrill of flying. At least, that’s what our travel attire and luggage often seem to say about us.

I considered that at around midnight recently in the Delta terminal at San Francisco International Airport. The redeye was delayed, and yawning passengers were more than ready to begin their eastbound snooze.

The carry-on bags parked beside seats at Gate 43 did little to keep eyes open; most of the luggage looked as uninspired and road weary as the passengers’ in-transit duds. Out on the concourse, travelers streamed past, seemingly sleepwalking as they guided wheeled bags like leashed pets. Only a herringbone-patterned spinner and a red-leather trimmed navy tote stood out from the parade of somber black.

Oh, for a set of vintage Starline luggage in mint green to enliven the scene.

Can style save us from the travel tribulations of seat-back kickers or talkers, like the adult armrest sharer wearing a furry teddy-bear sleeping mask who warned me that she had a nervous bladder?

Maybe not. But one can’t help but yearn for a scene more fashion runway than cattle call. Luggage has a history of stylish schlepping in a supporting role. American Tourister ads paired Oscar-winning actress Eva Marie Saint with a set of lipstick-red bags. Audrey Hepburn traveled with classic Louis Vuitton in “Charade.” And in “Spectre,” James Bond toted Globe-Trotter, a favorite of Queen Elizabeth II.

In the 1954 Hitchcock movie “Rear Window,” Grace Kelly opens a sleek Mark Cross overnight case and a fluff of ivory-colored peignoir — a confection of a negligee — emerges with a pouf. Doubly stylish. Their classic overnighters and petite train cases are still available, including the one Kelly used so effectively in her cinematic campaign to win Jimmy Stewart’s heart.

My mother had a blue train case with an emphatic flip-open latch, a vanity mirror and cosmetic tray with a covered section for bobby pins and the like. I imagine it was her portable powder room, a hard-sided escape where she could retreat to Max Factor, Avon and Chanel while vacationing with five children and a husband.

Like that little box of personal sanity, an attractive bag can lend a sense of decorum — excitement, even — to life en route. Luggage resembling dark trash bags does little to evoke the optimism of getting away.

In the era of the jingle “See the USA in your Chevrolet,” it was popular to display travel stickers on cars’ rear passenger windows — badges as colorful as sedans once were. Ward Dietrich, president of the 70-year-old, family-owned London Luggage Shop in Midtown Detroit, remembers his parents returning from ski trips to the Swiss Alps with resort stickers festooning their luggage.

Dings in aluminum luggage — the classic German-made Rimowa, favored by Martha Stewart — and the patina of well-traveled leather bags also say you’ve been places.

But it’s modern functionality that most excites Dietrich when he talks travel gear. He extols features of Rimowa and Briggs & Riley bags, such as “heavily engineered” four-wheel construction, wardrobe compression systems (to accommodate more clothing per case) and pockets with radio-frequency identification, or RFID, blocking that shields items from technology theft.

Performance is the main issue in contemporary bags, he says, with design that can withstand the rough climate of international air travel. Function before fashion.

Does that mean baggage-claim carousels will forever resemble art openings filled with circulating patrons in de rigueur black? Not necessarily.

A trend in special-edition cases indicates we may be unpacking a new attitude, with cheerful bags echoing the optimistic élan of a former era. Luggage makers are doing more and more collaborations with celebrities and designers, adding cachet to cases. In June, a transparent polycarbonate Rimowa X Off-White case debuted in Paris. (The limited-edition see-through carry-on was designed by Virgil Abloh, the American fashion designer and DJ who is the menswear artistic director for Louis Vuitton.)

The Away brand, a relative newcomer to the luggage crowd, is known for its built-in phone-charging capability, as well as its affordability. But in a nod to traveling in style, the brand collaborates with celebrities and artists, such as jet-setting photographer Gray Malin, whose colorful, limited-edition cases with linings depicting Malin’s aerial photos, sold out shortly after their release last October.

Similarly, Louis Vuitton collaborated with American artist Jeff Koons last spring on a line of bags for its Masters collection that featured iconic artwork — plus a nod to Koons’ own balloon rabbit. Earlier this summer, the company offered a special-edition, soccer-ball-inspired FIFA 2018 World Cup Russia bag, the Keepall Bandouliere 50.

In addition to new, edgier collections, throwback travel pieces remain available. Several venerable companies, such as Rimowa, Louis Vuitton and Smythson of Bond Street, the 130-year-old British leather-goods company, offer champagne carriers, dice pouches, writing folders and cases for cigarettes and pencils that evoke the days of leisurely travel in private train compartments.

Where does that all leave us in a time of ripstop-nylon backpacks and door-hook-ready hanging dopp kits? Neoclassic luggage is brains and beauty, smart and classic. International lawyer and fashion plate Amal Clooney, for one, has been photographed toting respected, Italian-made Bric’s luggage paired with an eye-catching red-leather hatbox-style Dolce & Gabbana bag.

Are our traveling companions becoming less like Bill Gates’s chinos and more akin to Michael Avenatti’s Tom Ford suits? The baggage-claim carousel will tell.

But in airports, a flash of style and color could be just the visual vacation we all need.

Powers is a writer based in Detroit. Her website is rebeccapowers.com.

