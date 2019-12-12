AD

AD

Money: The currency is the euro. Credit cards are widely accepted, but cash is king in the smaller villages. It is not uncommon for small mom and pop inns to accept only cash, or to offer a substantial discount for paying in cash.

Paperwork: U.S. citizens don’t need a visa when traveling to Austria for up to 90 days for tourism and business purposes. Passports need to be valid for at least three months beyond the travel period.

Language: Everyone is taught “High German” in school, but Austrians speak their own dialect, and various regions within the country have their own parochial words and phrases. Learn a few typically Austrian words or phrases (for example, use the word “Oida” — pronounced oyda — in various inflections to express everything from confusion to happiness). In the major cities, many speak English, but in the countryside, especially outside the tourist areas, very few do.

AD

AD

Health: No special precautions. If you’re visiting the Alps, take notice of the elevation and guard against altitude sickness.

Prevailing myth: Everyone wears dirndls and lederhosen, and they climb every mountain and ford every stream. Reality check: Most wear jeans and pullovers, not traditional garb, unless there is a festival afoot. And while outdoor pursuits are popular, a sizable chunk of the population would rather smoke a cigarette and drink a few lagers.

Itinerary for first-timers: Spend at least a few days in Vienna hitting the top attractions, including St. Stephen’s Cathedral (Sunday Mass is grand); Schönbrunn Palace, the gilded, 1,440-room former summer palace of the Habsburgs; the Museum Quarter, a huge area on the border of the old city with 10 museums, including several devoted to modern art; and Maria Theresien Square, with its adjacent art history and natural history museums. Take in a classical music performance at the Vienna State Opera (buy tickets in advance). Sip a mélange (Austrian specialty coffee) at a traditional cafe. Then take the train through the gorgeous countryside to Salzburg, the city of Mozart, for more palaces, gardens and all that “Sound of Music” stuff.

AD

AD

Itinerary for repeat visitors: Go back to Vienna for a day or two to catch the sites you missed the first time, such as the Jewish Museum and the Imperial Crypt. Then head to the Lake District (Salzkammergut), with its picturesque villages set on crystal lakes; favorites include Gmunden, Hallstatt and Bad Ischl. Go a bit out of your way to Zell am See and the adjacent Kaprun High Mountain Reservoirs (open June 6-Oct. 15). Depending on time, extend the trip to Graz and Styria, the “green heart of Austria.” All of this can be done via public transport, but it’s easier to rent a car.

Eat this: Wiener schnitzel, of course. Apple strudel. Sacher torte. Knödel, the Austrian version of a dumpling. Vienna sausage (they aren’t anything like those tiny things in the cans).

Special events: Austria loves its Christmas markets, offered in many towns and cities and generally open from mid-November till the end of the year. For the best selection amid a gorgeous natural backdrop, head to Innsbruck and the surrounding Tirol region.

AD

AD

Playlist: “The Marriage of Figaro” Overture (Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart); “Rock Me Amadeus” (Falco); “Vienna” (Billy Joel); “Edelweiss” (Rodgers & Hammerstein, “The Sound of Music” — and no, it’s not based on an Austrian folk song, but we like it anyway).

Cultural sensitivities: Speaking of “The Sound of Music,” don’t ask the locals about it. They’ve never seen the movie or the play and can’t understand Americans’ obsession with it. Never refer to an Austrian as German. And the only kangaroos you will find in Austria are in zoos, hence the cheeky “No Kangaroos in Austria” T-shirts you’ll find in souvenir shops.

AD

Souvenirs: A dirndl, lederhosen or traditional Tirolean hat, but be prepared to pay dearly for an authentic version. Budget-friendlier choices include candy Mozart balls, Demmers tea, a bottle of schnapps or how about that No Kangaroos T-shirt?

AD

Quote: “The streets of Vienna are paved with culture, the streets of other cities with asphalt.” — Karl Kraus, Austrian journalist, critic, playwright and poet (1874-1936)

Sottili is a former Washington Post travel writer, specializing in travel deals. Find her on Twitter: @carolsottili.

AD