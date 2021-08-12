A big motivator for most adventurers is experiencing time travel — that sense that we occupy the same space as generations before us. When I first started venturing out at dawn, I realized that the time travel thrill was greatest in that solitary period. In 2017, I left our Ringstrasse hotel in Vienna to wend my way along deserted medieval streets toward the historic heart, St. Stephen’s Cathedral. The wide pedestrian main drag, the Graben, was empty. When I reached St. Stephen’s, a morning prayer service was being whispered next to the side chapel where Mozart was married in 1782, just nine years before his funeral Mass there. Behind the cathedral, I reached my time travel destination. The house where Mozart lived for three years on Domgasse, now a small museum, lies just past a stone archway that gives onto the street, paved in the same large, rutted gray stones one can imagine were there 250 years ago: a scene I enjoyed without another soul in sight, as if I were standing there, back then.