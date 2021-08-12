If you need convincing, consider two of my pre-breakfast walks in London and Canterbury in 2010, when I left hotels at dawn. In London, I wanted to see what I could spy through the wrought iron fence along Kensington Palace’s western side, where the young royals have their apartments. I walked down the fabulous Kensington Palace Gardens, the street with homes opposite the palace — more like palaces themselves — owned by oligarchs, among others. I took some photos, despite the thick bushes inside the palace fence and the very dim light of dawn.
During a time of immobility, researching the history of my London neighborhood is a simple route to solace
And that’s when the adventure began. As I left the street, a security guard stopped me, demanding that I erase my most recent pictures, and watching me do it. I only later realized that it wasn’t because of the palace, but because — while I didn’t realize it — I had included shots of the Israeli Embassy.
That same morning, a different adventure, when I walked from there into Hyde Park while it was still dark and was surprised by the muffled sound of hoofs as a dozen of the royal Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment’s glossy “Cavalry Black” horses, stabled nearby, trotted past me on the sand exercise path. My evocative photos of that adventure in the dim mist, with the light from just two lampposts, do survive!
A few days later, it was sheep that gave me my daybreak thrill. I happened to have walked over to Canterbury Cathedral early on the annual Blessing of the Animals Sunday. The 10 perfect sheep who had arrived by van for the ceremony were having none of it. They stampeded, and I watched with great amusement as the dean of the cathedral and his two-legged flock herded them! You can bet that I told that tale at breakfast back at the hotel.
I read that if you’re in a place with fishing fleets, the early-morning market is worth a visit. I tested the proposition in 2014, strolling the stalls of the ancient market near one of the medieval city gates of Naples, and now have wonderful photos to remind me of every color and shape of fish pulled out of the bay, displayed in beautiful arrangements.
Street cleaners, too, do their work early. I’ve waved to them all over, beginning back in 1988 in Moscow’s Red Square. The babushka-wearing elderly women sweeping the vast square early every morning used bunches of twigs tied to short broomsticks. On my early-morning walks in so many places over the past three decades, I have seen folks pedaling to work on deserted streets, parents heading out in hazy light with kids in tow, people delivering the day’s bread — a reminder of what is happening before our tourist breakfasts.
At dawn in 2017, in one of the most crowded tourist meccas anywhere — Prague’s Old Town Square and Charles Bridge — I was surprised to find fashion models twirling in bridal gowns, with photographers grabbing shots in the first light of day, without the thousands of tourists soon to descend.
More often, dawn walks to spots that would be jammed only a couple of hours later found them completely empty. There were the silent streets of Colmar, in France’s Alsace region, on my 2013 visit, with the rising sun barely illuminating the Crayola box of colorful medieval storefronts and half-timbered houses for which it is famous. In 2018, I explored the old center of Krakow, Poland, before another soul was in sight, even in its usually buzzing main square and oldest street, Kanonicza, lined with stone palaces in shades of rose and amber, including one where hometown son John Paul II lived. In Belgium, I have walked the Korenlei canal in Ghent, and the Spiegelrei canal in Bruges, in silence, the early sun playing on the stepped-gable brick buildings reflected in the water.
It was on one of my predawn ventures in Bruges that I experienced a precious moment of quiet reverence. White swans dotted a dark canal as I crossed a tiny brick footbridge into a walled community of a few remaining cloistered Benedictine nuns, the Beguinage that dates from the 13th century. As I peeked inside the door of their small church, I heard faint sounds I didn’t expect. Morning prayers were being said way up in front. As my eyes became accustomed to the dark, I focused on a few tiny white-robed figures illuminated by dim rays of sunlight from high windows.
I have sat briefly in the backs of quite a few churches during morning prayers. Sometimes people have been quietly seated in the towering surroundings of great churches such as Rome’s Santa Maria Maggiore. But it was a different experience in 2011 in the main cathedral of Cusco, Peru, a place of great color and pattern behind its imposing dark-brown stone facade. I ventured inside one early morning because the massive front door, closed during the days, was open and there was a great hum of people inside. I found them in front of the famous 16th-century black crucified Christ, Señor de Los Temblores, revered because it was believed to have saved Cusco during a major earthquake in 1650. I later read that it is blackened because of centuries of candle soot.
I was completely alone — without benefit of clergy — in the eerie and, at the same time, sublime Wells Cathedral in southwest England in 2016. The 13th-century cathedral is famous for its unique “scissors” arches where its nave and transepts cross, and for the twisting stone stairway, worn by centuries of feet, that leads to the Chapter House. I was thrilled to get inside to feel and photograph all of this, as well as the cathedral’s cloisters, in the solitude of the faintest first rays.
That’s one kind of religious experience. Another, for me, is stopping on my walks at the war memorials in Europe’s small towns.
My husband, Dave, has had a secular but religious experience queuing from midnight to dawn to get a tee time at the cathedral of golf, St. Andrews, in Scotland. I’ve sympathetically joined him in line as he has bundled up in August against winds off the North Sea that borders the course, waiting for the arrival of the starter who dispenses tee times. Dave has joined me for a few of my pre-breakfast jaunts, including in 2012 along the southern coast of Capri, on a narrow stone path high above the Tyrrhenian Sea and the famous jutting formations, the Faraglioni Rocks. As we walked all alone, a spectacular, dusty sun appeared on the Italian mainland and seemed to roll across the sea to find us.
We were fortunate to overnight in 2011 at the only lodge within Machu Picchu, in Peru, and the images of first sun against its Incan stones, with no visitors there, were precious.
Sun against stone. In many places where I have walked, pale light has played against shadow, light that brings forward sharp features of buildings that only an hour later will flatten under the sun’s full wattage. I’ve seen the phenomenon of the earliest light on ancient buildings, such as the Roman columns in Évora, Portugal, which stand outside the front door of the pousada where we stayed in 2017, and on contemporary gems such as architect Frank Gehry’s many-faceted, titanium-clad Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao, Spain, in 2014. An early-morning walk to the front of Florence’s Pitti Palace museum in 2015 yielded a photo where a dark and looming stone archway frames yellow Tuscan stone buildings opposite the Pitti, as the new sun shines on them.
A big motivator for most adventurers is experiencing time travel — that sense that we occupy the same space as generations before us. When I first started venturing out at dawn, I realized that the time travel thrill was greatest in that solitary period. In 2017, I left our Ringstrasse hotel in Vienna to wend my way along deserted medieval streets toward the historic heart, St. Stephen’s Cathedral. The wide pedestrian main drag, the Graben, was empty. When I reached St. Stephen’s, a morning prayer service was being whispered next to the side chapel where Mozart was married in 1782, just nine years before his funeral Mass there. Behind the cathedral, I reached my time travel destination. The house where Mozart lived for three years on Domgasse, now a small museum, lies just past a stone archway that gives onto the street, paved in the same large, rutted gray stones one can imagine were there 250 years ago: a scene I enjoyed without another soul in sight, as if I were standing there, back then.
My walks have brought me to places where nature speaks of the dawns experienced by people centuries ago. I left our hotel in 2014 to walk to the edge of Orvieto, Italy, a thousand feet above the Umbrian plains, where the city wall’s ramparts, still in darkness, framed the first rays striking farms below. A year later, when we stayed at a villa in Tuscany, I walked the nearby paths to see the iconic vineyards and cypresses under mist rising at dawn. At the water’s edge near our hotel at Scotland’s Isle of Skye, where the Loch Alsh Inlet is framed by the distant V formed by two mountain ranges, I watched a glorious bluish yellow sunrise unfold in that V.
At these quiet private moments, now vividly remembered, I can put myself in the place of so many generations whose worlds we visit.
Nathan is a writer based in Bethesda, Md.
