Boarding the standard-class carriage in the capital (as opposed to first class or “Pullman style,” which offers a complimentary cream tea), I was worried I was the only passenger pulling a suitcase. Once aboard, however, I realized the express offered the same overhead racking as a modern commuter train, and so could relax at our four-seater table. These were situated alongside old-fashioned slide windows, and as we waved goodbye to Big Ben and the London Eye, we were able to order coffee and Kit Kats from the buffet service.