The homestead was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1973 after a heroic local effort to revive the author’s memory. Pam Stetzer and Pat Hofer, both enthusiastic members of the historical society, guide me through the home one room at a time. This was his buffalo robe, they tell me. This was his typewriter. The bronze statue of the author was sculpted by his friend and brother-in-law, Loredo Taft, a major American artist. And finally we reach Garland’s office, overlooking a street since renamed in his honor. It’s perhaps the most spacious room in the house, flooded with eastern light and chock-full of books, everything revolving around his broad walnut writing desk.