Chamonix, renowned for hosting the first Winter Olympics in 1924, is a picturesque village located at the base of Mont Blanc, the highest mountain peak in Europe. Its famous Vallée Blanche ski route, 12 miles long, is best tackled on spring snow. Courchevel, located in Les Trois Vallées, is the top-rated of eight interconnected resorts and has more than its share of Michelin-star restaurants.

While the skiing is among the best in the Alps, costs at both resorts add up quickly, on top of an already pricey intercontinental flight, because each attracts the rich and famous. A one-day ski pass to the top of Vallée Blanche will set an adventurous skier back about $74. A weekend night at the three-star Pointe Isabelle hotel in Chamonix during prime ski season runs to $177.

Location: Courchevel is about 90 miles from Geneva Airport; Chamonix is about 60 miles.

Under-the-radar ‘Grand-Bo’ offers similar skiing for a fraction of the price

Check into a hotel that will cost less than half what it would to stay at the pricier resorts, and walk 10 minutes to a gondola that will ferry you to the base of the ski area. Two-day ski tickets are available for just $80, or $40 per day during peak season — less during spring season, when I went — and ski and boot rentals begin at an entirely reasonable $20 per day at any of the half-dozen shops in town.

Your lift ticket buys you access to more than the slopes at what locals call “Grand-Bo.” At the base of the gondola, a free shuttle bus connects to resorts at nearby La Clusaz and Saint-Jean-de-Sixt, offering a total of more than 120 miles of piste across 77 lifts, for beginners, experts and daredevils alike.

If navigating French travel sites sounds stressful, some companies arrange packages at prices well below similar stateside deals. I was able to book a three-night, late-season ski trip for about $400, including hotel, round-trip airport transfers, lift tickets, two meals a day and a discount at the rental shop.

What made a cheap vacation into a special one was the empty slopes. I didn’t wait more than 30 seconds for a lift chair during my stay. Whenever I wanted a break, I could stop in one of the privately run restaurants that dot the slopes, where comfortable chairs offer stunning views of the surrounding Alpine peaks.

Where were all the skiers, I asked a travel company executive. He explained that the French usually trek to the mountains during the winter holidays and again during a three-week period of school breaks in February. Avoid those periods, and similar school-break periods in the United Kingdom, and the slopes at Le Grand-Bornand won’t only be beautiful and affordable — they’ll be wide open as well.

Location: Le Grand-Bornand is about 40 miles from Geneva Airport.

Wilson is a writer at the Hill newspaper in Washington. Find him at @PoliticsReid.

