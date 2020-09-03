Because, with my family — and many of my close friends — scattered around the country, a visit always means more than just a casual drop-in, or even lunch or dinner. A visit might be posited as, “It’s John’s vacation, and we happen to be passing right by you, so naturally we’d love to see you.” This can literally mean anything from a cup of coffee to a three-day guided walking tour of Chicago, and the ball is now in your court. You could theoretically reply, “Great! I’ll make a lunch reservation at that Italian place you guys like.” But you know you really can’t say that. This is an opening dance that has rules of etiquette fraught with all sorts of pitfalls.

You know you have to Make The Offer. Especially after they say, “Oh, well, we’re going to try to drive eight hours that first day, so I guess we could just meet for a quick dinner. But we would really, really love to see you. By the way, are there any good hotels near you that you could recommend?”

Then it just slips out. “Why don’t you just stay with us?”

Before you know it you’re shopping for new towels and sheets, and shoving things into closets because your “guest bedroom” has morphed into a storage room while you weren’t paying attention. Or maybe you will put your visitors in your kids’ room and let all the kids sleep in the living room on couches and blankets. It will be fun! An adventure!

After The Offer of a sleepover (a day, a week, now it’s not clear) is accepted (only if you’re sure we won’t be too much trouble), the next step also falls to the host or hostess. “Do you all have any allergies or dietary issues we should know about?”

Get your notepad out. John can eat fish but not shellfish. Mary doesn’t eat red meat anymore. Charlotte is allergic to cats, and Oliver is afraid of large houseplants. “But whatever you guys want to do is fine with us! We’re super easy!”

This negotiation stage can be further complicated by the family pet — yours and/or theirs. Not being a “dog person” myself, I have often “stepped in it” (and I don’t mean what comes immediately to mind) by suggesting that a visitor might want to board their family pet at a nearby pet hotel for the time they are visiting. I might as well suggest that they chain Bowser or Missy to a barbed wire fence next to a crocodile habitat.

“But (Bowser/Missy) loves people! You won’t even know she’s there.”

Oh, but I will. Because even though I am not a pet person, pets don’t know this. Other people’s pets love me, and follow me around the house like I am their new best friend. They jump on my couches and beds and look at me with their diabolical eyes, as if to challenge me to say what I am dying to say: “Wouldn’t (Bowser/Missy) be happier out in the yard?”

Lest I sound like the cranky misanthrope that I am only in my fantasy life, I’d like to state here that I do love seeing friends and family (if not their pets) in both my home and theirs. For many years my husband and I owned a small home on an island in Florida, and we loved sharing our little piece of paradise with visitors. And many friends have reciprocated with wonderful hospitality in their own homes, from Friendship, Maine, to La Jolla, Calif.

In fact, it was on the island that I first heard the term “Mooch March,” and realized that it was quite common to refer to both visitors and ourselves as “moochers,” a crass term that implies freeloading of an unseemly nature. Of course, it helps to have friends and relatives who live in desirable places to visit. Extra points for beach parking and a nearby bakery with coffee and cinnamon buns.

Benjamin Franklin, sometimes known to be a tad crass himself, said, “After three days, men grow weary of a wench, a guest, and weather rainy.” Okay, so maybe that doesn’t translate too well today . . .

Maybe, instead, we could take Jane Austen’s words into account, as spoken in her novel “Emma”: “It was a delightful visit; — perfect, in being much too short.”

The pandemic has placed restrictions (and worse) on so many parts of our lives. But to welcome loved ones, friends and family into our homes, or to visit them in theirs — the loss of that simple act of hospitality has been demoralizing in a way I hadn’t anticipated.

Get ready for next summer though, to mooch and be mooched upon. Because when the pandemic has subsided, we will all be hitting the road. And we would love to accept your offer of a night or two in your lovely home. Three, at the most.

But only if you’re sure it won’t be too much trouble.