If you have more to spend — a lot more — you could check out a program called the Belmond Nomadic Lease from Embark Beyond. It allows travelers to move among any participating Belmond properties for a minimum of three weeks at a time at a flat rate. Among the options in Italy: the 14-room Splendido Mare in Portofino; the Cipriani in Venice; and the Caruso in Ravello. Rates start at $53,330 per month. (If you’re looking for something less pricey, you could try the Palacio Nazarenas in Cusco, Peru. Rates there start at just $16,000.)