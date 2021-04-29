This huge park is open year-round but brutally hot during summer. Seven-day passes, $30 per vehicle; annual park passes, $55. Founded on an oasis in 1927, the Inn at Death Valley is a graceful hacienda-style resort and the nearby Ranch at Death Valley underwent a $100 million renovation in 2018. Rooms from $303. Service at the Inn Dining Room was to-go only during our March visit, but as of this writing the lovely dining room has reopened through May 10, by reservation only. Dinner entrees from $34. The Last Kind Words Saloon (at the Ranch at Death Valley) has tons of atmospheric seating but is currently restricted to to-go orders. Dinner entrees from $30. From massages to wraps to hydration treatments, an afternoon treatment at the Wellness Sanctuary after a morning hike is pure bliss. Services start at $40. The Furnace Creek Golf Course at Death Valley poses a challenge based on limited ball distances at the low elevation – 214 below sea level. Cost for 18 holes varies by season, and starts at $37.50.