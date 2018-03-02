Billy Graham: An Extraordinary Journey(Fox at 7) This one-hour movie, offering an inside look at the life of the world-renowned evangelist, with never-seen footage and interviews, premieres Sunday night. ( Billy Graham Evangelistic Association)

Listings for March 3 and March 4.

(All times Eastern.)

Saturday Night Live (NBC at 11:30) Charles Barkley hosts. Migos perform.

Premieres

Buyers Bootcamp With Scott McGillivray (DIY at 10) The Canadian businessman allows amateur investors to partner with him on investment properties.

Hear Me, Love Me, See Me (TLC at 10) A bachelorette watches three men go about their daily lives via camera and then picks one to pursue a relationship with.

Rocky Mountain Animal Rescue (Nat Geo Wild at 10) The staff of the Humane Society’s Pikes Peak Region in Colorado rescues and rehabilitates more than 40,000 animals a year.

Special

Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards (OWN at 10) Danai Gurira, Lena Waithe, Tiffany Haddish and Tessa Thompson are honored.

Sunday Listings

Fox News Sunday (Fox at 9 a.m.) Country singer and songwriter Dolly Parton and Business Roundtable CEO and president Josh Bolten.

This Is America & the World (WETA at 10 and WHUT at 7:30 p.m.) Juan Gabriel Valdés, Chile’s ambassador to the United States.

Sunday Morning Futures (Fox News at 10) Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.), former New York police commissioner Ray Kelly, former attorney general Michael Mukasey, former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci, former Arkansas governor Mike Huckabee.

Specials

90th Annual Academy Awards (ABC at 8) This year’s Oscars will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

Sundays With Alec Baldwin (ABC at 11:35) A new talk show from the actor. Comedians Jerry Seinfeld and Kate McKinnon join the first episode.

Finale

Scandalous (Fox News Channel at 8) The impeachment trial of President Bill Clinton is explored in the last episode of the season.