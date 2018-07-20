Four Weddings(TLC at 9) From left, Maggie Willis, Lexi Politte, Ashley Shelton and Katharyn Fish await to find out who won their episode of the wedding challenge show, which returns for Season 6 on Saturday.

Listings for July 21 and July 22.

(All times Eastern.)

Premiere

Sex, Lies & Murder (Reelz at 10) How simple breakups can spiral out of control and have deadly consequences.

Returning

Comfort Food Tour (Food at 8:30) Season 2.

Scandal Made Me Famous (Reelz at 9) Season 3.

Finale

Me, Myself & I (CBS at 9) Midlife Alex contemplates rekindling his relationship with his ex-wife. Series finale.

Sunday Listings

Fox News Sunday (Fox at 9 a.m.) Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.), Sen. Robert Menendez (D-N.J.).

White House Chronicle (WETA at 9) Brown University historian Michael Vorenberg, the Providence Journal’s Edward Achorn.

Sunday Morning Futures (Fox News at 10) Rep. Bob Goodlatte (R-Va.), Hermitage Capital Management CEO Bill Browder, Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.), Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz.

This Is America & the World (WETA at 10) Immigration lawyer and asylum expert Dree Collopy.

Face the Nation (CBS at 10:30) Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.), Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), former secretary of state John F. Kerry.

Returning

Beachfront Bargain Hunt (HGTV at 8:30) Season 20.

Finale

Ghosted (Fox at 9:30) The Bureau feels it isn’t being taken seriously while sharing a case with the FBI and FAA. Series finale.