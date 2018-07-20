Listings for July 21 and July 22.
(All times Eastern.)
Sex, Lies & Murder (Reelz at 10) How simple breakups can spiral out of control and have deadly consequences.
Comfort Food Tour (Food at 8:30) Season 2.
Scandal Made Me Famous (Reelz at 9) Season 3.
Me, Myself & I (CBS at 9) Midlife Alex contemplates rekindling his relationship with his ex-wife. Series finale.
Fox News Sunday (Fox at 9 a.m.) Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.), Sen. Robert Menendez (D-N.J.).
White House Chronicle (WETA at 9) Brown University historian Michael Vorenberg, the Providence Journal’s Edward Achorn.
Sunday Morning Futures (Fox News at 10) Rep. Bob Goodlatte (R-Va.), Hermitage Capital Management CEO Bill Browder, Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.), Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz.
This Is America & the World (WETA at 10) Immigration lawyer and asylum expert Dree Collopy.
Face the Nation (CBS at 10:30) Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.), Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), former secretary of state John F. Kerry.
Beachfront Bargain Hunt (HGTV at 8:30) Season 20.
Ghosted (Fox at 9:30) The Bureau feels it isn’t being taken seriously while sharing a case with the FBI and FAA. Series finale.
