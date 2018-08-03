iHeartCountry Festival(Fox at 8 on Sunday) Hosted by radio personality Bobby Bones and actress Candace Cameron Bure, featuring performances from artists such as Maren Morris and Cole Swindell. (Frank Micelotta/Fox)

Listings for Aug. 4 and 5.

(All times Eastern.)

Special

Golden State Killer: Main Suspect (Oxygen at 7) An in-depth look at Joe DeAngelo, the man believed to be the infamous killer, hosted by NBC News investigative journalist Stephanie Gosk.

Returning

Cold Justice (Oxygen at 6) Season 5.

20/20: In an Instant (ABC at 9) Season 4.

Sunday Listings

Fox News Sunday (Fox at 9 a.m.) Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.); Cody Wilson, director of Defense Distributed.

Sunday Morning Futures (Fox News at 10) Rep. Darrell Issa (R-Calif.); Rep. Peter T. King (R-N.Y.); former senator Joe Lieberman (I-Conn.); Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz; Mark Penn, former strategist for Bill and Hillary Clinton.

This Is America & the World (WETA at 10) The coming importance of blockchain in all business.

Face the Nation (CBS at 10:30) Kellyanne Conway, counselor to the president; Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.); Arne Duncan, former education secretary.

Specials

Ted Bundy: Serial Monster (Reelz at 9) Learn how the charming killer lured women to their deaths.

The Rise and Fall of Pablo Escobar (History at 9) An investigation into the life of the infamous drug lord, with stories told by DEA agents and journalists.

Returning

Ridiculousness (MTV at 8) Season 11.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days (TLC at 8) Season 2.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians (E! at 9) Season 15.

Chesapeake Shores (Hallmark at 9) Season 3.

Unexpected (TLC at 10) Season 2.

The Venture Bros. (Adult Swim at 12) Season 7.

Finales

Food Network Star (Food at 9) Season finale.

Succession (HBO at 10) Season finale.