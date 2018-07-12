Operation Thai Cave Rescue(Discovery at 10) A documentary unpacking the scientific and human feats that allowed for the rescue of the Wild Boars soccer team and their coach. Pictured: Rescue personnel on July 5. (YE AUNG THU/AFP/Getty Images)

Listings for July 13.

(All times Eastern.)

Quantico (ABC at 8) Heartbreaking news puts the team on high alert.

What Would You Do (ABC at 9) Featuring Catelynn Baltierra of “Teen Mom.”

Returning

The Shocking Truth (Reelz at 8) Season 2.

CopyCat Killers (Reelz at 9) Season 3.

Specials

Jim Jefferies: This Is Me Now (Netflix streaming) Stand-up from the comedian.

Premieres

Sugar Rush (Netflix streaming) Teams race against the clock — and one another — to create delicious treats.

How It Ends (Netflix streaming) A man struggles to find his pregnant fiancee after a disaster rips apart the country.

Whistleblower (CBS at 8) Lawyer Alex Ferrer hosts this show, which showcases those who risk it all to expose corruption.

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives (Food at 9) In “Triple D Nation,” Guy Fieri goes back to restaurants he has visited to see how the establishments have evolved.

Late Night

Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Carey Mulligan, Kate the Chemist.