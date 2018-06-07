The Staircase (Netflix streaming) A look into the high-profile trial of novelist Michael Peterson (pictured), who was convicted of murdering his wife but claimed his innocence. This true-crime series premieres tonight.

Listings for June 8.

(All times Eastern.)

Vice (HBO at 7:30) The effects of the battle for resources in the Central African Republic.

Undercover Boss (CBS at 8) The singer-songwriter Jewel guest stars.

Life Sentence (CW at 9) Problems at the bar are keeping Stella from talking to Wes.

Premieres

Alex Strangelove (Netflix streaming) A high school senior’s plans with his girlfriend are turned upside down when he meets a gay man from across town.

Just Another Immigrant (Showtime at 9) Follow popular British comedian Romesh Ranganathan as he moves his family to Los Angeles.

Specials

Erik Griffin: Amerikan Warrior (Showtime at 10) Stand-up from the comedian.

Julian McCullough: Maybe I’m a Man (Comedy at midnight) A stand-up set.

Finale

Sense8 (Netflix streaming) A two-hour special episode concludes the recently canceled series.

Returning

Marcella (Netflix streaming) Season 2.

Late Night

Real Time with Bill Maher (HBO at 10) Michael Eric Dyson, Fareed Zakaria, Linda Chavez, John Heilemann and Shermichael Singleton.

Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Penélope Cruz, David Koechner, Interpol.

Kimmel (ABC at 12:05) Billy Bob Thornton, Hannibal Buress, Aloe Blacc.