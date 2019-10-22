The stunt quickly earned him his walking papers and the enmity of car enthusiasts everywhere.

Cardenas started his report by climbing onto the trunk of a pristine Ford Thunderbird. Later he leaped onto the hood of a new SUV.

In between, he dinged another classic T-Bird’s door.

The Sacramento Bee reported Tuesday CBS affiliate KMAX-TV fired him.

KMAX and CBS officials declined to comment. Cardenas did not respond to a request for comment.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD