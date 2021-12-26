Twins are considered evil in some neighborhoods surrounding Nigeria’s capital of Abuja, said Stevens Olusola Ajayi, a Christian missionary who has rescued 19 sets of twins out of fear they would be killed. Ajayi, who has been doing this work since 1996, brings the children to live with his family and community. This year he returned six children to their parents; it is the first time he has been able to arrange such family reunions.