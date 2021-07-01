That beach was a magical place for my wife’s cousins, who descended every time we made the trip. We’d bodysurf the waves together, play touch football on the beach, and have dinner under the awning beside their trailer. Bernie presided over all of it, regaling us with stories, music and laughter. Sometimes we’d play “Stump Uncle Bernie,” dreaming up the most preposterous questions we could. He always had an answer, though it wasn’t necessarily correct.