Weeds probably correct mineral imbalances in the soil. Contrast the diversity of plants in an uncultivated field with the uniformity of plants in a weed-free cornfield. In the uncultivated field, each plant draws a different balance of nutrients out of the soil; in the cultivated cornfield, corn plants are taking up only what they need. A few weeds there might take up the slack and balance out any proportional excesses of certain nutrients left in the soil after the corn.