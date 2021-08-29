After Srikrishna raised his concerns with parents at his children’s San Francisco school last spring, they were able to raise funds for portable, plug-in solutions that would address air pollution from both wildfires and covid-19: free-standing HEPA air purifiers, designed to trap up to 99.7 percent of 0.3 micron particulate matter as ambient air is pushed through them. (Building on such parent-funded efforts, the district plans to spend $2.9 million to install 3,700 purifiers in San Francisco classrooms over the next several months.) But they also learned that for a purifier to be effective, you must know what size to purchase and how best to operate it. Here is some expert advice about air purifiers that you can use to breathe easier in your home, office or school.