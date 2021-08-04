So when does ambivalence become a problem? In the 18th and 19th centuries, nostalgia was considered a serious psychiatric condition. Being too attached to the past meant one couldn’t adapt to the present — which could ultimately lead to death. While nostalgia is no longer classified as such, Damasio says that negative emotions of any kind can infringe on your physical health, as they involve chemical molecules that result, for example, in increases in blood pressure, repeat tightening of blood vessels and changes in cardiac rhythm. These can cause diseases in blood vessels and the heart.