These reactions are understandable given what we’ve been through, experts say. “People lived for a year, terrified they were going to get covid, and we had a carrot in front of us to get vaccinated then go back to normal life,” says psychologist Alice Domar, executive director of the Domar Center for Mind/Body Health in Waltham, Mass. “People were celebrating when they got to two weeks after their second vaccine. They had a month or two of getting a taste of freedom, then Provincetown hit” — the July outbreak in the Massachusetts beach town fueled by the delta variant — “and on a dime people had to start thinking about changing their behavior again.”