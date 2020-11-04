Learn to breathe: This story suggesting 10 things to help you get through the pandemic into the fall has a lot of good tips. But, right now, scroll down to the section by Amanda McCracken about how to belly-breathe.

Try to be adaptable: Maybe you thought, despite what the pundits said, that we’d know the result Tuesday. You need to adapt to this new uncertainty, and all the others that the pandemic has thrown at us. Adaptability may be your most essential skill in the covid-19 world, this article tells us. Here’s my favorite quote from one of the experts in it, who encourages a perspective known as “positive uncertainty”: “We start by accepting that we’ll get through this. Accepting that the world is uncertain and being comfortable with that uncertainty gives us the confidence to be flexible.”

Work on becoming emotionally resilient. Among these science-based tips from psychologist Jelena Kecmanovic is accepting negative emotions, rather than try to push them away. “Notice negative emotions, thoughts and physical sensations as they come up, look into them with curiosity, describe them without judgment and then let them go. This is an essence of mindfulness, which has been consistently linked to good psychological health.”

Pick up the basics of psychological first aid. This article is a great explainer and includes tips such as building hope, which is especially important during periods of uncertainty. “One effective way to do this is to consciously focus on what’s going right in your life now. Research has found that having a ratio of three positive emotions to every negative emotion helps people flourish.”

Address your anger. A couple of good pieces of advice from our article on regulating our rage in this “anger incubator” we Americans live in: Watch for signs anger is developing, and then, if you feel an impulse to do something antagonistic (rage-tweeting, anyone?), stop and think: “Wait a minute, is this a good idea? What are the consequences of this? How is this helpful?” says an anger researcher.

Deal with all the ways your anxiety is manifesting. This article about how pandemic anxiety is making us sleepless, forgetful and angry suggests paring down what you need to focus on. “To improve your concentration, start by reducing your tasks to the most essential ones. . . . Then, schedule specific times when you will do the most important and urgent chores, making sure to give yourself breaks about every 45 minutes. Be kind to yourself, accepting that it is completely normal for our functioning to be compromised during this stressful time.”

Be flexible in how to handle uncertainty. This, a psychologist in an article about facing uncertainty told us, is what psychologically adjusted people do. “Sometimes fixing the problem is good, sometimes being proactive is good, sometimes managing your emotions with self-care is good, and in some cases even avoidance can be fine,” said Lacie Barber, an occupational health psychologist at San Diego State University. “But doing the same thing regardless of the situation is not going to work. In uncontrollable situations, focusing on what you can control, like your reactions, will be best.”

Understand your “reactor type.” Does the news make you want to swing into (possibly unhelpful) action, or crawl back into bed? This article has advice for you, no matter what kind of reactor you are. My favorite tip: “Remember that when you have an emotional reaction to something, the stress hormone cortisol is released by the brain and puts the body on high alert. But this surge lasts for only 90 seconds, according to neuroscientist Jill Bolte Taylor. After that, any lingering emotional response stems from your choosing, consciously or not, to stay in that emotional loop. So keep an eye on the clock! Let the emotion surge through you for 90 seconds, then consciously release it from your mind and refocus your attention. Your emotions will naturally dissipate.”

Try lifting weights. In “Your brain on barbells: Could strength training help improve your mood?” we learned about promising research linking weightlifting and reduction of depression and anxiety. But any exercise should help. Here’s the physiological explanation: “Resistance training, like other exercise, induces the release of a protein called BDNF, or brain-derived neurotrophic factor, into the hippocampus region of the brain. Among other functions, the hippocampus is responsible for mood regulation, and in people who are depressed, it shrinks up to 25 percent of its normal volume. The release of BDNF triggers the growth of new brain cells in the hippocampus, restoring it to its full size and improving communication between cells.”

Seek help. Just substitute the word election for coronavirus in this story; all the advice works, either way. “Could therapy ease your coronavirus stress? How to decide, what to expect and where to find it.” As Kecmanovic wrote: “Negative emotions are a natural part of human existence — during a pandemic or otherwise — and are best accepted as such. Social support, exercise, mindfulness and engaging in relaxing and pleasurable activities can sometimes help you maintain emotional balance. But if you have tried these measures and your anxiety, sadness or anger remain so high they affect important parts of your life, it might be time to turn to therapy or medication to help you cope.”

Start knitting. In this story about why we should all try crafting during the pandemic, we learned that, because the brain is hard-wired to pay attention to threats, its fear response can be activated by triggers such as negative news. Crafting can calm us because it shifts our attention away from such triggers.