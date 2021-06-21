But representation isn’t enough, some argue. “If you put Asian people on TV or you put them in magazines, it won’t change the fact that 95 percent of [Americans] don’t identify as that group,” said Pat Leong, 35, an athletic software engineer in Washington, D.C., who is the Virginia-born son of Thai and ethnically Chinese Malaysian immigrants (he avoids his gym more now because, he said, he fears an Asian presence would be provocative or inflammatory). “That small proportion of people, for them to have any advocacy or representation either in media or fitness or Congress or whatever, it requires the help of allies.”