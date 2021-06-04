In responding to these points, Light, who is also Valisure’s founder, said the company used oral exposure to NDMA as a regulatory comparison. “We’re not saying that it has to be exactly the same, but the point is that these are regulatory limits by the [Food and Drug Administration] and sunscreen is a drug product,” he said. “So, the amount of NDMA is limited by both a concentration and an exposure limit. And this is broadly across all drug products, so we can debate the clinical impact of absorption and various absorption routes, but the FDA does not make a distinction.”