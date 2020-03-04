But six ophthalmologists, optometrists and academics we spoke with say there’s little evidence at the moment that the blue light emitted from our devices causes digital eyestrain or any long-term damage.

“The blue-light thing, to me, is more like an Internet phenomenon,” said Sunir Garg, clinical spokesman for the American Academy of Ophthalmology. “It’s something that just sort of came out of the woodwork.”

Blue light is the collection of high-energy, visible light that neighbors ultraviolet — which we commonly block using sunglasses. Tablets, phones and computers often emit more blue light than any other part of the spectrum, and blue-light glasses companies say it plays a role in eyestrain, headaches and blurry vision. Although the glasses do block blue light to varying degrees, the Food and Drug Administration does not classify the glasses as medical devices. You don’t need a prescription to buy a pair, and you can buy glasses online for as little as $12.

Fears of blue light have been stoked by laboratory tests that have shown that blue light at high levels — higher than that emitted by screens — can damage human cells. One such study from the University of Toledo led to alarming headlines such as “The Blue Light Emitted From Electronics Can Cause Accelerated Blindness.” But that’s not the conclusion one of the researchers, Ajith Karunarathne, made. The assistant professor said his testing examined how human cells are damaged when absorbing blue light in a lab. He doesn’t want to speculate on what this might mean for a person’s vision.

“There are so many unknowns here to be investigated,” Karunarathne said. “We have very limited data, and we’re trying to speculate too much.” Unless there’s more testing, he said, it’s hard to prevent companies from “making money off of partial data.”

David Roger, co-founder of Felix Gray, said that some companies that “don’t really know what they’re talking about” are capitalizing on blue light as a buzzword, but that Felix Gray is different; the company replicates a pigment found in your eye to filter a wide portion of the blue light spectrum. Rogers said the cheapest alternatives are simply selling a placebo by just filtering the blue light closest to ultraviolet — which screens don’t commonly radiate.

But when asked exactly how blue light — rather than other parts of the spectrum — causes people to experience digital eyestrain, Roger pointed to the thousands of Felix Gray customers who have reported how happy they are with their glasses (which filter for blue light and glare).

“Look at the light spectrum. UV light is high-energy light; we know that bothers us,” Roger said. “It’s not unfair to then say, ‘Hey, look, the highest-energy wavelengths right next to it … [are] also going to bother our eyes.’ ”

In January, the American Academy of Ophthalmology published an article stating digital eyestrain is “not caused by blue light” and the light from screens will not lead to eye disease such as macular degeneration.

It’s not the devices; it’s how we use the devices, according to Phillip Yuhas, a professor and optometrist at Ohio State University. You could get the same symptoms reading a book for too long. People hold phones inches away from their face, forcing both eyes to turn in toward the nose, straining their muscles in the process, Yuhas said. And when we stare into screens, we forget to blink, causing our eyes to dry out.

We’re exposed to more blue light outdoors than we are from any tablet or computer. Companies are “trying to find a boogeyman” in a spectrum of light when the evidence is not there, Yuhas added.

“Thinking that we can go through and just cut one color out and that’s going to solve all these issues is probably a little naive,” he said.

Eyewear companies, and proponents for filtering out blue light, agree more research needs to be done but often stress the sheer amount of time we spend on screens. A Pew Research survey from 2017 found the typical U.S. household has five screens or streaming devices. The average workday requires eight or more hours in front of screens — and people are exhausted by it.

Studies do show that blue light can keep you up at night. Light, and specifically blue light, can impact your circadian rhythm — the internal clock regulating your sleep cycle — and blue light is exceptionally good at blocking the release of melatonin at night. That said, research carried out on mice by the University of Manchester found what matters most is the brightness of your screen, not just whether you’re wearing eyeglasses or using digital filters to eliminate blue light.

Sami Main bought a pair of blue-light glasses from Felix Gray years ago after moving to New York for a career in digital media, a job that meant she’d spend eight hours a day staring at screens. Now, Main is a writer, tarot card reader and life coach who lives in Brooklyn, and said she sees blue-light glasses as “preventative health care.”

“If I am tired, it doesn’t make me feel less tired, but it definitely makes my eyes feel less irritated,” Main, 28, said.

There may be questions about whether blue light really causes eyestrain, but Main said she doesn’t plan on letting go of her glasses any time soon. For her, it works.

“I know, from my life, this was a huge problem that affected my day-to-day ability to work,” Main said. “These glasses have allowed me to look at screens without debilitating myself.”