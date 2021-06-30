Nina Savelle-Rocklin, a Los Angeles-based psychoanalyst who specializes in food, weight and body-image issues, says it’s difficult for many Americans not to internalize the “pervasive sense that there’s something wrong with you” given the near-constant stream of toxic messaging in our culture, much of which is tied to the multibillion-dollar weight-loss industry. Consider the obsession with “skinny” everything, including lattes; the focus on “beach-ready” bodies; the endlessly popular before-and-after diet photos. In June, for example, photos of the singer Camila Cabello at the beach went viral, with droves of social media users making spiteful comments about how she looked in a bikini. And on TikTok, thousands of “What I Eat in a Day” videos, often posted by thin young women, promote the idea that if you eat like them, you’ll be able to look like them, even though genetically, we can’t all achieve specific body types.