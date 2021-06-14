Get creative. Painting, writing poetry, sewing and any other form of creative expression are terrific ways to push through the chronic stress that defines burnout, Nagoski said. Working with your hands helps you “burn up all your feelings,” she said, by allowing you to channel your emotions into an object or process. Her sister, who writes romance novels, described it to Nagoski this way: “She’s just sitting over her keyboard sobbing, and as she’s writing, she can feel the gunk leaving her body — pouring out of her and into this page,” she said. “It moved from inside her to outside her, somewhere it’s not going to hurt anybody and it's only going to be a benefit to the world.”