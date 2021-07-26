Do: Call 911 (or get someone else to), then clear the area around the person so that they won’t hit something. “The most important thing is to protect the person from being injured while having a seizure,” Bachmann says. If possible, help the person get on the ground and turn them on their side so that “secretions will leak out of the mouth and not into the airway,” McGann says. (Don’t feel bad if you didn’t know what to do before now: A 2021 study by researchers at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that only 25 percent of adults in a national survey knew seizure first aid.)