Plan what you’ll do if you’re early. “Waiting is really anathema for people with ADHD,” Solanto says, and many prefer to be late than to wind up with time to kill. The solution? Bring something you’ll enjoy, like a magazine you don’t get to read often or a special game you downloaded on your smartphone. That can make the waiting time more palatable, she says. (This can also serve Sapadin’s perfectionist well — having something to look forward to can be reason enough to, for example, head out rather than finishing up “one more thing” at home.)