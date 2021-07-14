To spur action, Haase recommends drawing an analogy between the excesses that lead to climate change and personal transgressions you wouldn’t let slide. If you had a neighbor who dumped oil on your property, for example, you’d file complaints against him with your city council. “Yet with fossil fuel companies, we let them off the hook,” she said. “So, you might write your congressman and say, ‘Why aren’t you putting an end to this?” And if our political representatives aren’t willing to back sensible measures to mitigate climate change, we — as their constituents — can vote them out of office.