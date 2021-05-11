Freeman said she has seen reports in the dermatology registry detailing nail abnormalities other than Beau’s lines in coronavirus patients. Some people have observed the red or purple skin discoloration, known as pernio or chilblains, can appear under the toe nails and has been called “covid toes.” Additionally, there have been splinter hemorrhages, which show up as small red or purple spots and are linked to tiny blood clots in the capillaries underneath the nails, and cases of brittle nails splitting and peeling at the ends. All of these changes, like Beau’s lines, also can have other causes and aren’t specific symptoms of covid, Freeman said.