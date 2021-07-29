Additional research presented at the conference examined whether covid-19 is associated with an uptick in Alzheimer’s biomarkers in the blood, such as total tau (t-tau) and certain species of amyloid beta. The study authors took plasma samples from 310 patients with an average age of 69 who were treated for the coronavirus at NYU Langone Health and found that their levels of some of these biomarkers were higher than would normally be expected, similar to “the biological changes that might be associated with Alzheimer’s and other brain diseases,” Snyder said. She added: “We don't understand why people may be having this change in biology. We don't know if this is going to persist.”