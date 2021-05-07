Be mindful of lifestyle habits. Sleep is part of a healthy lifestyle, Vitiello said, along with following a healthy diet, getting enough exercise and paying attention to alcohol use. Alcohol might help you fall asleep more quickly, he said, but it can lead to a lower quality of snoozing. “I'm not saying you can’t drink a glass of wine before bed as part of your wind-down ritual, but if you feel your sleep is rocky in the second half of the night when you do that, then it's not a good thing,” he said.