“There can be erosion of the tooth surface or of the tissue” if you brush too hard, Guyton said. Aggressive brushing using improper technique can create notches in your teeth, potentially making them more sensitive, or lead to gum recession. “Some people feel like the harder you scrub, the better off you are. That’s not the right way to do this,” he said. “Be gentle but diligent, and time is more important than the intensity.”