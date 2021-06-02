Tick activity is expected to be higher than usual this year, and some health experts recommend wearing clothing that’s been treated with permethrin, an insecticide. However, a concentrated dose of permethrin is “very toxic to cats,” said James Barr, chief medical officer for BluePearl Specialty and Emergency Pet Hospital, which has locations throughout the country. Exposure can cause tremors and seizures. “I wouldn’t have any contact with my cat wearing that,” he said; he instead opts to change into permethrin-free clothing first. “Now, that being said, it’s probably not going to actually get on them. But at the same time, I wouldn’t take that chance.”