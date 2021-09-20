Riding on roads also has safety implications, however. According to Hottman, accidents can occur when drivers don’t expect e-bikes to travel as fast as they do. Consider what often happens when she finds herself in a bike lane next to a vehicle at a red light. When the light turns green, “The car next to me anticipates that I’m going to drop behind them as they accelerate, like someone on a normal bike would, and instead I stay side-by-side with them for longer than they expect,” she says. In that situation, a turning vehicle can spell disaster for the cyclist.