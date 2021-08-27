Adhere to the four Ds. Egan applies “the four Ds” to every email she receives: do, delete, delegate or defer. If you deal with an email within two minutes, do it. If it’ll take longer, defer — which is also known as triaging. Egan puts such emails into Folder A — which stands for “action” — and then sets reminders to return to them. You might also delete an email or delegate it to someone else. The key is to deal with each message before you move on to the next, rather than letting 10 (then 100) pile up unread. Treat your inbox as a place to receive and process messages, not store them. (If you do need to hold on to emails, as is often the case at work, that’s fine. Just don’t keep them in your main inbox, experts say. Move them to a “reference” or “old emails” folder.)