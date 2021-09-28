Sunscreen came under scrutiny again in May of this year when independent lab Valisure found the known carcinogen benzene in 78 sunscreen and after-sun care products. Some experts, including Martyn Smith, a professor of toxicology at the University of California at Berkeley, believed the findings were most likely a result of contamination during manufacturing than ingredients in the sunscreen and that the amounts detected were too small to cause harm. One manufacturer, Johnson & Johnson, issued a recall of five of its sun protection products while CVS paused sales of two of its aloe after-sun products out of what it said was an abundance of caution.